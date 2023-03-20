DNB Asset Management AS Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $747.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $746.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $730.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total value of $10,552,255.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

