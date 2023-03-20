Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 42 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 40,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

