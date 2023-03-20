DNB Asset Management AS Has $18.05 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Target were worth $18,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $159.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.73. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

