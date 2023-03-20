My Personal CFO LLC Invests $45,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 57,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 96,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 476,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 143,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.