General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of GE opened at $90.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

