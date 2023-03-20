DNB Asset Management AS Has $27.20 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.81.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.