Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

