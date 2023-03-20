Financial Management Professionals Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.20%.

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $542,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

