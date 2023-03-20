My Personal CFO LLC Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $250.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.95. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

