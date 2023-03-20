Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $201.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.15. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.