North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

