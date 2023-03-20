Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $46.38 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,383,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of IDEXX Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $471.36 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $560.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.