Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,760 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $43,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $185.85 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $196.41. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,723 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.68.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

