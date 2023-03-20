Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 503 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.89.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $463.17 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $478.90 and a 200-day moving average of $491.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

