Verity & Verity LLC Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.