Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PEP stock opened at $175.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a market cap of $241.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.86 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

