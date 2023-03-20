Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,220 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

