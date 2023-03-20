Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes $105,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 25,348.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 135,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,852 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Price Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

