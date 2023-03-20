Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $217.39 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.40.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

