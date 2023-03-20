Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,533 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V opened at $217.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.40. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

