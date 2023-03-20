Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $508.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.17. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

