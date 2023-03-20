Telemus Capital LLC Sells 201 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,779,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,736,146,000 after buying an additional 860,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fortive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,573,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,524,000 after buying an additional 124,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

