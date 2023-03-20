Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Foundation Resource Management Inc.

Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 634,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Newmont comprises 5.0% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,396 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Newmont by 1,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,488,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $48.17 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.