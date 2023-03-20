Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $1.02 Million in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.50% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 565,512 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372,430 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 678.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 315,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 275,061 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 183.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 977.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 259,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 235,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI opened at $28.09 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $30.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.