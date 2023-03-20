First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Position Lessened by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,610 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:FCTR opened at $26.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.05.

About First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

