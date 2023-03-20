Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 10,166 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $190.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.71. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

