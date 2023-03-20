Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,798 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Waste Management worth $67,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $153.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.50.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,027 shares of company stock worth $4,806,619 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

