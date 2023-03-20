Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $124.50 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.03.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.