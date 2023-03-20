Bremer Bank National Association Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

