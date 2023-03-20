Bremer Bank National Association Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 261.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 82,997 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 29,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

