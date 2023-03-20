iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Increased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 1,278.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $86.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $102.03. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.