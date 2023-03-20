Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 25.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari stock opened at $259.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.10. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $274.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RACE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

