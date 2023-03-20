Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $1.91 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOCT. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BOCT opened at $32.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

