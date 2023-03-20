Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 7,696 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBY opened at $76.73 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $103.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.96%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

