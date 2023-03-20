Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 46,499 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $28.59 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

