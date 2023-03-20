18,052 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,338,000 after buying an additional 1,764,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,717,000 after buying an additional 707,653 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,790,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,821,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.77.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

SPOT opened at $127.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.18. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

