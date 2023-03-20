Bremer Bank National Association Acquires New Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB stock opened at $161.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 78.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

