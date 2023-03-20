American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 239.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Down 2.6 %

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $156.52 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.32. The company has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

