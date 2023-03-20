Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 5,130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Chevron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.52. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

