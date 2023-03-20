Stolper Co Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MRK opened at $104.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $115.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
