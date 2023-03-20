Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 6,178 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $80.84 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

