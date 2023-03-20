Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Stolper Co’s 6th Largest Position

Stolper Co decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 3.4% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stolper Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 65.9% during the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $152.34 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $290.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

