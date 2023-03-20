Bremer Bank National Association Sells 17,941 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 62,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,007,000. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.