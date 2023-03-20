Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $66.88 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

