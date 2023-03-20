Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 20,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 31,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $84.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,111.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

