Green Alpha Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 30.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.89.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $38.78 on Monday. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $118.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7 Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.