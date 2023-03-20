Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ LULU opened at $294.74 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
