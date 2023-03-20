Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $182.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.07. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

