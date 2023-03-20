Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,002 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.3 %
AMP stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.26 and its 200 day moving average is $310.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.
Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.
Ameriprise Financial Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)
- Which Gold Stocks Can Help You Hedge Bank Exposure?
- Risk-Free Money Market vs. Bank Dividend Stock, Which is Better?
- The End of Coca Cola’s Compressed Margins
- Enphase Energy is Still a Buy for Long-Term Growth Investors
- The Worst Could be Behind for Adidas After CEO Change
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.