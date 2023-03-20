Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,002 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after acquiring an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,050,000 after acquiring an additional 77,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,327,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

AMP stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.26 and its 200 day moving average is $310.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

