State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 5,480 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,533,000 after acquiring an additional 723,336 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,036 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,284,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.93.

SO stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

